Mar 15, 2022
Pakistan

No-confidence move: PM speaks to several PTI MNAs

Zaheer Abbasi 15 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan continued meetings with members of the National Assembly on Monday to muster their support against the no-confidence move by the opposition and stated that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf government has taken tangible steps for the welfare of the people.

The Prime Minister’s Office maintained that during the meetings, the members of the National Assembly expressed their full confidence in the prime minister.

Those who met with the prime minister were Sher Akbar Khan, Saleem ur Rehman, Zal Huma, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Usman Khan Turki, Arbab Amir Ayub, Imran Khattak, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, and Niaz Ahmad Jhakar.

Special Assistant Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meetings.

While talking to the members, the premier stated that steps taken by the government during its tenure include, the Kamyab Pakistan Programme to provide interest-free loans to the youth, women, the poor, and the middle class.

He further stated that under the Ehsaas programme, discounted rations, scholarships, emergency cash, maternal and child development, special person sponsorship, shelters, and women’s centres had been established.

The prime minister said that despite, rising prices in the international market, the government was giving considerable subsidies on petrol and diesel by reducing Rs10 per litre and Rs5 per unit on power tariff to provide relief to the people.

No government had taken such steps in the past, he added.

While taking about the current political scenario, the prime minister said the PTI enjoyed the confidence of the people.

He urged the members of the National Assembly to increase contacts with the people in their constituencies and resolve their issues on priority basis.

According to the PM Office, a delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Minister for Inter- Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza also met with the prime minister in the afternoon.

Member National Assembly Ghous Bakhsh Mehr and Dr Zulfiqar Mirza were present in the delegation.

All the leaders expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ongoing government policies for the welfare of the people.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, and others participated in the meetings, the PM Office added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

