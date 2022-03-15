ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Meesha Shafi and Maham Javed: Court suspends bailable warrants

Recorder Report 15 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: A sessions’ court has suspended the bailable warrants of singer Meesha Shafi and Maham Javed issued by a judicial magistrate enabled them to appear in trial of a case of running a malicious campaign on social media against actor-singer Ali Zafar.

The court issued notices to the respondents including Ali Zafar till March 18 and restrained the trial court from adopting coercive measures against the petitioners till the decision of the appeal.

Ms Shafi and Maham Javed, being residents of foreign countries, had sought exemption from personal appearance in the trial proceeding. However, the magistrate dismissed their applications and summoned them through bailable arrest warrants.

Both challenged the decision before a sessions court through Advocate Asad Jamal and got relief.

Earlier their counsel argued before the court that the judicial magistrate erred in law by declining the petitioners’ pleas to be represented by their pleaders in accordance with the law.

He said the petitioners were living in Canada and the United States with their families. He said it was practically impossible for them to appear before the trial court on every hearing.

He argued that the superior courts already ruled that no one could be deprived of right to freedom of movement.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned decision of the magistrate.

The FIA had lodged the FIR under section 20 of the Pakistan Electronic Crime Act and section 09 of Pakistan Penal Code against nine persons.

Actor-singer Ali Zafar has requested

A sessions court also sought reply from Ali Zahar in an application of Meesha seeking permission to record her remaining cross-examination through a video link from Canada in a defamation suit of Ali.

In the defamation suit, Zafar said the allegations of sexual harassment by Shafi tarnished his image in public and his family had been facing agony and pain. He asked the court to issue a decree of rupees one billion against Shafi as damages.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Meesha Shafi Maham Javed judicial magistrate actor singer Ali Zafar sessions’ court

Comments

1000 characters

Meesha Shafi and Maham Javed: Court suspends bailable warrants

ECC nod sought for 15 debt rescheduling agreements

‘I’m not worried at all,’ insists PM

PPP, MQM-P reach ‘understanding’

There’s no cut-off date for ongoing discussion: IMF official

Sullivan meets China’s Yang

Financial accounts, sources of investments: Commissioners AEOI Zones to obtain info about NRPs

LNG-II pipeline project: SSGCL seeks sovereign guarantee to swap Rs21bn loan

PPP, MQM-P decide to work together in greater interest of country: PPP spokesperson

Invoices issued through all POSs: FBR fails to mention period and utilization of Re1 levy

ECC to meet today to take up 7 key proposals

Read more stories