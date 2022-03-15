ANL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.39%)
ASC 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 12.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.66%)
AVN 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-4.61%)
BOP 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
CNERGY 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.95%)
FFL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.6%)
FNEL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.6%)
GGGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.55%)
GGL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.98%)
GTECH 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.4%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.95%)
PACE 3.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.88%)
PRL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
PTC 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.96%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.27%)
SNGP 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.47%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
TREET 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.26%)
TRG 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.40 (-4.38%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-4.14%)
WAVES 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -51.6 (-1.19%)
BR30 15,129 Decreased By -466.3 (-2.99%)
KSE100 43,367 Decreased By -286.4 (-0.66%)
KSE30 16,821 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.91%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,313
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,627
47324hr
Sindh
572,297
Punjab
503,939
Balochistan
35,442
Islamabad
134,859
KPK
218,268
India indicates readiness to release more oil reserves

Reuters Updated 15 Mar, 2022

NEW DELHI: India will take “appropriate” steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required.

India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer and importer, imports about 85% of its oil needs.

“Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices,” Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

Last month India said it was prepared to release additional crude from its national stocks in support of efforts by other major oil importers to mitigate surging global prices.

Teli said in November the federal government had joined other major consumers to release 5 million barrels of oil from its strategic petroleum reserves to contain inflationary pressures.

On Monday, Teli said India is “closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions as a fallout of the evolving geopolitical situation”.

India buys only a fraction of its oil from Russia but has been hit hard by a spike in global oil prices due to Western sanctions against Moscow, the world’s second largest crude exporter.

The Indian basket of crude oil had jumped to $112.59/barrel by March 11, after averaging $84.67/barrel in January and $94.07 in February.

imports Oil prices oil reserves

