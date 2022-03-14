ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
ASC 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
ASL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.34%)
AVN 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-4.85%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
CNERGY 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.56%)
FFL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
FNEL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.75%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
GGL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.64%)
GTECH 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
KOSM 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
MLCF 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.33%)
PACE 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.77%)
PIBTL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.76%)
PRL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.23%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.42%)
SNGP 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.06%)
TELE 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.12%)
TPL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
TPLP 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.6%)
TREET 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.84%)
TRG 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-3.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.39%)
WAVES 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.75%)
YOUW 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.65%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -44.8 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,164 Decreased By -431.2 (-2.77%)
KSE100 43,385 Decreased By -268 (-0.61%)
KSE30 16,839 Decreased By -137.5 (-0.81%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,309
224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,519,154
46224hr
Sindh
572,042
Punjab
503,844
Balochistan
35,438
Islamabad
134,837
KPK
218,180
Australian shares rise as Ukraine hopes lift sentiment; banks shine

Reuters 14 Mar, 2022

Australian shares rose more than 1% on Monday, aided by gains in financial and healthcare stocks, as global investor sentiment was boosted by hopes for progress in peace talks between Ukraine and Russia even as the conflict continued to escalate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.2% higher at 7,419.4. The benchmark had dropped 0.9% on Friday, posting its worst weekly performance since Feb. 25.

Even as Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near the border with Poland on Sunday, both sides showed promising signs for prospects of talks.

Heightened geopolitical tensions, along with surging global inflation, have weighed on riskier assets since late February, with markets closely eyeing the US Federal Reserve’s next move to rein in higher prices.

The Fed is widely expected to lift rates by 25 basis points in its meeting later this week, while the Bank of England is seen raising rates to 0.75% on Thursday.

In Australia, financials emerged as the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising about 2.5% to their highest since Feb. 24. The ‘Big Four’ banks advanced between 1% and 2%.

“The Australian market seems to be having a relief rally for the day and also considering that there is no impetus for the Federal Reserve to change its stance as far as raising rates goes, the banks are taking some solace from that,” Brad Smoling, managing director, Smoling Stockbroking, said.

Technology stocks rose 0.6%, with Xero Ltd gaining 1.2%, while healthcare shares climbed more than 2%.

Among losers, miners fell the most, down 0.7% as iron ore futures slumped after rising COVID-19 cases in China, the world’s largest steel producer, fuelled economic slowdown worries.

Energy shares reversed course to close slightly lower, as crude prices slipped from multi-year highs, while gold stocks dipped about 0.4% as investors left the metal for riskier assets.

Fuel supplier Ampol Ltd rose 3.2% on selling its New Zealand unit Gull for NZ$572 million ($389.53 million).

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped about 0.1%, or 16.3 points.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

