Shehbaz terms PM’s speech ‘admission of defeat’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and leader of opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in Hafizabad as “an admission of defeat”.

In a statement, the PML-N president hit back at the prime minister and asked him to go home so that a relief is given to the inflation and poverty hit people of the country.

“Imran Khan did not come to fix the price of potato and tomato but to ruin the country and the people, which he did successfully and now it’s time for him to go home,” he said.

“Imran Khan came to power to make sure that Kashmir is given to India, CPEC is damaged and to increase Pakistan’s 24 ranks in corruption index. He has successfully done this destruction, but now it’s time for him to go home. You have fulfilled the agenda of stopping 6 percent growth of Pakistan and raising the minimum 3 percent inflation to the highest 26 percent in history,” he maintained.

Shehbaz further alleged that Imran Khan came to power to upset Pakistan’s friendly countries. “He [Imran Khan] has fulfilled that agenda, which is why he must go. Imran came to hand over Pakistan’s economic sovereignty to the IMF, he fulfilled that agenda. He came to increase the value of the dollar from Rs 125 to Rs 180, which he did to ruin national economy, but now it’s time for him to pack his bags and leave,” he added.

With the help of the black money of foreign funding, Shehbaz alleged that Imran Khan ‘spread the filth of corruption and money-laundering’. “It’s time to clean up this filth and this mess,” he added.

“Illegal palace of Bani Gala regularization, schemes to make “haram” wealth halal, in which he was completely successful. He came to increase the price of petrol from Rs 96 to Rs 160. Flour prices increased from Rs 35 to Rs 100, sugar from Rs 52 to Rs 130 per kg and electricity from Rs 11 to Rs 26 per unit,” he added.

Shehbaz pointed out that 100 percent increase in gas price, 500 percent increase in medicine price, and increase of price of ghee from Rs140 to Rs440s per kg, adding that Imran Khan has made Pakistan the third most expensive country in the world. “The unimaginable inflation, unemployment, economic catastrophe and the moral destruction of the nation are the main achievements of Imran Niazi,” he further alleged.

“Imran, your work is done, now go home and let the nation suffering from inflation, unemployment and economic catastrophe breathe a sigh of relief”, he said.

Shehbaz Sharif also pointed out that the Speaker of the National Assembly is supposed to the guardian of the House and the position requires him to be neutral and above party affiliation.

“Asad Qaiser has become biased because of his behaviour and statements; his inclination towards PTI is clear. There is a big question mark over their character and reputation,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif also hosted dinner for the lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its central leaders in which they also reviewed the preparations for the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

Earlier, an independent member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar also held a meeting with PML-N president and sources said that Dawar assured his support for the no-confidence move against the Prime Minister.

