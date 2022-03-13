ANL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
ASC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-6.19%)
ASL 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.01%)
BOP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.66%)
FFL 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.66%)
FNEL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-6.21%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3%)
GGL 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.28%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
KOSM 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.85%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PACE 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.11%)
PRL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.32%)
PTC 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 31.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.42%)
TELE 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.13%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TPLP 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-5.77%)
TREET 30.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.7%)
TRG 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.96%)
UNITY 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-4.62%)
WAVES 13.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.18%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.92%)
BR100 4,349 Decreased By -45.1 (-1.03%)
BR30 15,595 Decreased By -345.9 (-2.17%)
KSE100 43,653 Decreased By -200.3 (-0.46%)
KSE30 16,976 Decreased By -100.4 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,307
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,518,692
60924hr
Sindh
571,854
Punjab
503,715
Balochistan
35,437
Islamabad
134,818
KPK
218,070
Brecorder Logo
Mar 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

NNI 13 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: In connection with the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan moved to Islamabad from Lahore on Saturday. Aleem Khan left for Islamabad to hold an important consultation meeting on the matter of supporting opposition on the no-confidence motion.

Before leaving for Islamabad, Aleem Khan had an important meeting with the Jahangir Tareen Group (JKT) in Lahore and decided not to back out from their demand of removal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

JTG disassociates itself from ministers meeting PM

After Aleem Khan’s return from London on Friday night, the JKT group also become active and rushed to meet Aleem Khan at his house on Saturday. The Tareen group was led by Aun Chaudhry and Saeed Akbar Nawan. Ayesha Gul Chaudhry, Khalid Mahmood and Haroon Gul were also among the delegation. Aleem Khan informed them about his London visit.

Earlier, Aleem Khan returned to Lahore from London. He landed in Lahore late Friday night. It may be mentioned here that Aleem Khan held a detailed meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab Chief Minister Jahangir Tareen group no confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Comments

Comments are closed.

Aleem arrives in Islamabad

CCoE likely to consider pending agreements with KE

PASSD seeks Cabinet nod for ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’

Financial sector quite stable: Tarin

Ukraine situation: Foreign secy exchanges views with EEAS chief

PM to address public gathering in Hafizabad today

No-trust move: PML-Q to announce ‘final’ decision today

Maladministration in FBR: FTO has authority to conduct inspection

PM asks party MPs to strengthen contacts with people

PDM set to review preparations today

Read more stories