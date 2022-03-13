Aleem arrives in Islamabad

LAHORE: In connection with the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Abdul Aleem Khan moved to Islamabad from Lahore on Saturday. Aleem Khan left for Islamabad to hold an important consultation meeting on the matter of supporting opposition on the no-confidence motion.

Before leaving for Islamabad, Aleem Khan had an important meeting with the Jahangir Tareen Group (JKT) in Lahore and decided not to back out from their demand of removal of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

JTG disassociates itself from ministers meeting PM

After Aleem Khan’s return from London on Friday night, the JKT group also become active and rushed to meet Aleem Khan at his house on Saturday. The Tareen group was led by Aun Chaudhry and Saeed Akbar Nawan. Ayesha Gul Chaudhry, Khalid Mahmood and Haroon Gul were also among the delegation. Aleem Khan informed them about his London visit.

Earlier, Aleem Khan returned to Lahore from London. He landed in Lahore late Friday night. It may be mentioned here that Aleem Khan held a detailed meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.