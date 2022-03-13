Joint opposition mulling filing no-trust motions against NA Speaker, Senate chief

ISLAMABAD: Joint opposition is firming up plans to move no-confidence resolutions against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

A senior Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader told this correspondent on condition of anonymity that the joint opposition would move no-confidence resolutions against the two constitutional office-holders after the success of the no confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that the opposition has also completed its homework in this regard, adding that the opposition intends to move forward step by step against Imran Khan’s regime.

Answering a question, he said that after successful move of no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister, if the Senate Chairman and the Speaker National Assembly do not tender their resignations then joint opposition would move no-confidence resolutions against them.

According to other sources, the joint-opposition’s decision to submit no-confidence resolution against Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was taken after his neutrality as the custodian of the house came in question.

Sources further claimed that as many as 100 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have signed a no-confidence resolution against the Speaker National Assembly.

The opposition has raised serious concerns over Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser’s calls to MNAs and summoning them for meetings. “We are bringing a no-trust move against him as he is no longer neutral,” they alleged.

They said that if a no-confidence resolution is submitted against the National Assembly speaker before voting process on no-confidence resolution against the Prime Minister then he would not be able to chair the proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament.

PPP leader Syed Naveed Qamar Saturday said in a statement that the Speaker’s clear inclination towards the government is a matter of concern. The Speaker of the National Assembly has made himself controversial with his statements, he further contended.

Reacting to Asad Qaiser’s statement, Syed Naveed Qamar said that the no-confidence resolution in the National Assembly should be chaired by a non-controversial and unbiased Speaker. He said that the opposition does not trust Asad Qaiser. Important sessions of the National Assembly should be chaired in an impartial manner, he said.

Parliamentary leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said in a statement on Saturday, “By no stretch of the imagination can the Speaker of the National Assembly make blatantly partisan statements about the vote of no-confidence (VONC). This is a Constitutional instrument he is trying to obstruct. This act by itself renders him unfit to preside over any such session.

By saying that the VONC is a foreign conspiracy, is he suggesting the PTI government was only in place due to foreign support? Is he a PTI office-bearer or a Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly where he is supposed to safeguard the integrity of the outcome by remaining neutral? By saying that the VONC will be defeated Asad Qaiser has betrayed his Office, and in my view cannot possibly preside over the House or process.”

She said, “The tactics the government is using to stop the VONC are completely illegitimate as per the constitution. Contrary to what the government claims, the constitution does not give the speaker the power to disqualify a member before voting. Members cannot be stopped from taking part in the parliamentary process nor can the Speaker prevent members from voting or disqualify them before the voting.”

On March 10, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that the Speaker National Assembly would not accept any vote against party lines under article 63 A of the Constitution, adding that under Article 63 A, the leader of the party has the right to make decisions regarding the dissenting members.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the government has the support of 179 lawmakers and it may be possible that some additional votes may also turn in its favour. “It is now up to the opposition to bring 172 votes for the success of the no-trust motion,” he said.

