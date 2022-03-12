PM sharpens criticism of opposition leaders

TIMERGARA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to defeat the opposition’s no-trust motion, saying he would bring three wickets down with an in-swinging yorker.

“InshaAllah, your captain will win this match of no-trust motion in the parliament,” Imran Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering here at Blambat Ground in Timergara, the district headquarters of Lower Dir.

Referring to the opposition’s no-confidence motion, the prime minister said he had been wishing for such a move by them, who had been talking to dislodge his government by hurling threats of sit-ins or long marches.“Insha Allah everything will stand transparent. No-trust motion has provided me an opportunity to take three wickets with one ball,” he maintained.

The prime minister on this occasion also announced to hold a mammoth Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at D-Choke, Islamabad, on a day before voting on the no-trust motion in the National Assembly.

“A day before the no-trust move [in National Assembly] Insha Allah there will be a sea of people at D-Chowk,” he said.

The prime minister described Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman - the leaders PML-N, PPP and JUI-F – as a “bouquet of thieves” and today they were at his aim.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan also addressed the public gathering.

Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the statement of Maulana Fazlur Rehman made at a press conference about the country’s important institutions, and maintained that Pakistan was today secure due to a strong army.

He cited the examples of destruction – due to wars - in Islamic countries including Iraq, Syria, Libya and Afghanistan and said that countries without the strong defence were not secure.

The prime minister then referred to some past incidents like attacks against courts, attempts to buy judges to secure favorable verdicts, influencing journalists and remarked that the people, who had damaged institutions in the past, were talking now about improving the institutions.

He said that Nawaz Sharif, who was now sitting abroad and went to speak lies about his health, started the politics of “Changa Manga” and buying the loyalties of the members of parliament.

The prime minister said that Nawaz Sharif, who once tried to bribe a former army chief by offering a BMW, also held a secret meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kathmandu.

Similarly, Imran Khan said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a meeting with US Ambassador said if he was given opportunity he would better serve them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked him not to call Maulana Fazlur Rehman ‘diesel’.

He said, “I was just talking to Gen Bajwa and he told me not to refer to Fazl as ‘diesel’. But I am not the one who is saying that. The people have named him ‘diesel’,” the prime minister said.