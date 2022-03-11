ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

BAP to file no-trust motion against CM Balochistan

INP 11 Mar, 2022

QUETTA: The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Abdul Quddus Bizenjo government, the party’s parliamentary leader in the Balochistan Assembly Zahoor Buledi announced on Thursday. He tweeted that the BAP in consultation with its allies would bring a no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo’s “corrupt and incompetent” government that has led to bad governance, unrest and restlessness in the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat. The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move. PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo CM balochistan Prime Minister Khan no trust motion Balochistan Awami Party (BAP)

Comments

1000 characters

BAP to file no-trust motion against CM Balochistan

Discos, KE: Nepra approves hike in base tariffs

KE reluctant to buy expensive RLNG for PLL

Army has got nothing to do with politics: ISPR

Fawad says army playing its role strictly in accordance with constitution

Bilawal strongly reacts to PM’s diatribe

FCA for Jan 2022: Discos allowed hike of Rs5.95 per unit

Tarin identifies major roadblock to development

EPTL says recent explosion caused no major damage

Mismatch in charging interest: PD decides to seek opinion of law ministry

JUI-F MNA among 10 held: Police conduct operation inside Parliament Lodges

Read more stories