Pakistan warns India over mystery flying object

Recorder Report 12 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan summoned top Indian diplomat and lodged with him a strong protest over unprovoked violation of its airspace by a “super-sonic flying object” of Indian origin and also warned New Delhi of the “unpleasant” consequences of such negligence.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the Republic of India in Islamabad was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday and conveyed Pakistan’s strong protest over the unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian origin “super-sonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan from “Suratgarh” India at 1843 hrs (PST) on 9th March 2022 and fell to ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan at around 1850 hrs the same day causing damage to civilian property”, Foreign Office said in a statement.

It stated that the Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground. Besides, the flight path of the flying object endangered several domestic/international flights within Pakistani airspace and could have resulted in a serious aviation accident as well as civilian casualties, it added.

“The Indian Charge d’Affaires was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan’s strong condemnation of this blatant violation of Pakistani airspace in contravention of the established international norms and Aviation safety protocols,” it stated, adding such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India’s disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

