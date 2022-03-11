Meeting discusses diverse uses of Thar coal

KARACHI: An important meeting of Sindh Coal Authority Board (SCAB) chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh was held Thursday at the office of Sindh Energy Department.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Assembly members Qasim Siraj Soomro, Surinder Valasai, Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Sindh Coal Authority and other senior officials.

DG Coal Authority Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Soomro and other members of the board also attended the board meeting.

The DG Coal Authority gave a detailed briefing on the proposed plans to convert coal into gas, liquids and fertilizers at Tharparkar.

The meeting also presented a progress report on the proposals for laying a railway line and linking it to the nearest national railway link to transport Thar coal to other parts of the province and the country.

On the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that launching viable projects for utilization of Thar coal reserves in the best interest of the nation and it is the top priority of government of Sindh and PPP leadership. He said to achieve this goal the concerned officers should use their best abilities to make these projects a success.

