CM Punjab to remain in power as long as he enjoys PM Imran’s support: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudry said on Thursday that Usman Buzdar will remain the Chief Minister of Punjab as long as he enjoyed the support of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Aaj News reported.

“Usman Buzdar is the Chief Minister because he has the support of PM Imran and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentary party, he will remain in the seat as long as he enjoys this support,” Fawad said while addressing a news conference in Islamabad.

To a question about the changing political landscape in Punjab, Fawad said that they were monitoring the situation, and will decide about it after getting done with the no-confidence motion in the Centre.

PM Imran enjoys support of 184 lawmakers in NA, says Fawad

He said that the government had decided to convene the parliament session before the scheduled OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting between March 22 and 24 to end this “political drama”.

Fawad said that the government had the support of 179 of its MNAs in the National Assembly, while at least five of the opposition MNAs will join their ranks ahead of the voting day.

“Our MNAs have clear directions of not attending the session on the voting day, other than one or two members for representation. Those who cross the floor to vote in the favour of the motion will face action under Article 63A of the Constitution,” he said.

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Fawad Hussain noted that the government stands fully firm on the political front, suggesting that the government will fail to produce the required number of votes, 172, for the success of the motion.

“The allied parties have also given their assurances of support to the government,” he added.

To a question whether the government enjoyed the support of the military establishment, Fawad said that under the constitutional scheme of the country, the Pakistan Army has to support the incumbent government and it will continue to do so.