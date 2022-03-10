ANL 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.64%)
ASC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.63%)
ASL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.14%)
AVN 93.50 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.23%)
BOP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.33%)
FFL 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
FNEL 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.82%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.09%)
GGL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.79%)
GTECH 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.85%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MLCF 33.95 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (7.1%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.92%)
PTC 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
TELE 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.05%)
TPL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.92%)
TPLP 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
TREET 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.75%)
TRG 79.20 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (3.46%)
UNITY 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (4.19%)
WAVES 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.39%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.57%)
BR100 4,394 Increased By 105 (2.45%)
BR30 15,941 Increased By 484.1 (3.13%)
KSE100 43,854 Increased By 810.7 (1.88%)
KSE30 17,077 Increased By 328.7 (1.96%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister says no one can challenge the ruling of the speaker
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who "cross the floor" to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be disqualified by the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Rashid said the speaker has powers to disqualify the ruling party's lawmakers over possible defection.

The minister said that such a move was justified, adding that "no one can challenge the ruling of the speaker".

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

He said that at the time of the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, all political parties decided to give these powers to the speaker to stop horse-trading.

The minister warned that PTI lawmakers who would vote against the premier will face political repercussions for their actions.

He further said that on the day of voting, all supporters of PM Imran will gather outside the National Assembly to celebrate his victory.

Opposition's no-confidence motion is its 'political death', says PM in fiery speech

The opposition, on Tuesday, submitted a requisition for summoning the National Assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

According to sources, a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion.

As per the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required.

However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid National Assembly Speaker Punjab CM no confidence move Pakistani politics Pakistan capital

Comments

1000 characters

NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

KSE-100 sees best day in almost a year as market ignores political noise

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Rupee stays at record low against US dollar as pressure remains

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil jittery as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Read more stories