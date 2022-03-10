NA speaker can disqualify PTI lawmakers who cross floor: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers who "cross the floor" to vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be disqualified by the National Assembly (NA) speaker.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Rashid said the speaker has powers to disqualify the ruling party's lawmakers over possible defection.

The minister said that such a move was justified, adding that "no one can challenge the ruling of the speaker".

He said that at the time of the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, all political parties decided to give these powers to the speaker to stop horse-trading.

The minister warned that PTI lawmakers who would vote against the premier will face political repercussions for their actions.

He further said that on the day of voting, all supporters of PM Imran will gather outside the National Assembly to celebrate his victory.

The opposition, on Tuesday, submitted a requisition for summoning the National Assembly session to move a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

According to sources, a total of 86 lawmakers from the Opposition parties signed the no-confidence motion.

As per the National Assembly rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required.

However, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.