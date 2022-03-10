ANL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (5.36%)
ASC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.73%)
ASL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.74%)
AVN 90.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.25%)
BOP 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.75%)
FFL 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.63%)
GGGL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.73%)
GGL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
GTECH 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.58%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
KOSM 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 33.74 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (6.44%)
PACE 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.88%)
PIBTL 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.62%)
PRL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
PTC 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
SNGP 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.21%)
TPL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.71%)
TPLP 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.62%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (4.2%)
TRG 79.15 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.4%)
UNITY 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.94%)
WAVES 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.46%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
YOUW 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
BR100 4,379 Increased By 90 (2.1%)
BR30 15,875 Increased By 418.5 (2.71%)
KSE100 43,694 Increased By 650.6 (1.51%)
KSE30 17,014 Increased By 266 (1.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,291
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,789
63924hr
Sindh
570,934
Punjab
503,279
Balochistan
35,403
Islamabad
134,736
KPK
217,690
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran says lack of US decision on nuclear deal complicates talks

Reuters 10 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: The United States does not have the will to reach an agreement to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran at talks in Vienna where it is insisting on “unacceptable proposals”, Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said on Thursday.

The 2015 deal that lifted sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme was on the verge of being restored after 11 months of negotiations until Russia presented a new obstacle by demanding written guarantees from the United States that Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine would not affect its trade with Iran.

Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme Security Council, said on Twitter that in the absence of a political decision by the United States the talks “become more complicated every hour”.

The United States “has no will to reach a strong agreement”, he said adding that it was making “unacceptable proposals (and) insists on a quick agreement with false pretences”.

He did not elaborate on the US proposals.

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Tuesday accused Russia of seeking to reap extra benefits from its participation in the effort to restore the nuclear agreement.

European negotiators from France, Britain, and Germany have temporarily left the talks as they believed they had gone as far as they could and it was now up to the United States and Iran to agree on outstanding issues.

Iran’s chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned to Tehran unexpectedly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outlined Moscow’s new demands.

Iran’s foreign minister said at the time that Tehran would not let its interests be harmed by “foreign elements”.

Bagheri Kani flew back to Vienna on Wednesday.

Iran Iran Nuclear Deal Vienna Ali Shamkhani Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Iran says lack of US decision on nuclear deal complicates talks

Bulls make return, KSE-100 increases over 700 points in intra-day trading

IMF should not worry about PM’s relief package: Tarin

Supreme Court issues notice to PM Imran on Ayaz Sadiq's petition

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Top Russia, Ukraine diplomats arrive in Turkey for talks

PM Imran's threat against PPP's leadership will not be tolerated: Bilawal

Dues of Chinese power projects: Chinese embassy agitates for payment

Wheat flour: Balochistan govt asked to ensure price stability

Countrywide ‘terror alert’ issued

Acquisition of shares, investment: SBP amends R-6 of PRs for commercial banking

Read more stories