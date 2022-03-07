ANL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.37%)
ASC 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.46%)
ASL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.26%)
AVN 90.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-6.26%)
BOP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
CNERGY 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.69%)
FFL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.76%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.3%)
GGL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-5.74%)
GTECH 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.19%)
KEL 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.58%)
PACE 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.67%)
PRL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.69%)
PTC 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
SNGP 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.64%)
TELE 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.54%)
TPL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.42%)
TPLP 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-6.61%)
TREET 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-5.93%)
TRG 74.02 Decreased By ▼ -4.77 (-6.05%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.65%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.3%)
YOUW 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-6.35%)
BR100 4,330 Decreased By -182.9 (-4.05%)
BR30 15,630 Decreased By -944.6 (-5.7%)
KSE100 43,253 Decreased By -1298.2 (-2.91%)
KSE30 16,852 Decreased By -577.2 (-3.31%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday negotiators are evaluating new components that have affected talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers.

Shamkhani said on Twitter Iran was adapting initiatives to accelerate an agreement.

Talks to revive the pact have been mired in uncertainty following Russia's demands for a US guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Moscow raised the potential stumbling block on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a nuclear deal with Iran.

The 2015 accord eased sanctions on Iran in return for limiting its enrichment of uranium, making it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons.

The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018.

Donald Trump Sergei Lavrov Ukraine Antony Blinken Ali Shamkhani

Comments

1000 characters

Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Bilawal demands PM get fresh mandate

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Amnesty scheme: FBR empowers Commissioner IR to re-compute tax

Gold crosses $2,000-mark, palladium at record high on Ukraine crisis

PM ‘identifies’ those behind no-trust move plan

Read more stories