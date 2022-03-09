ANL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.72%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PACE 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.21%)
PRL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.58%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.18%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.36%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.4%)
UNITY 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.35%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 10.1 (0.24%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 142.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 rises as Prudential leads financials higher

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

London’s FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial stocks after insurer Prudential reported upbeat earnings, while Unilever climbed after the food company suspended imports and exports out of Russia.

The blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose 2.2% in early trading, with banks and insurers leading the gains.

Prudential jumped 5.8% after the Asia-focussed insurer posted a 16% rise in its 2021 operating profit, boosted by strong new insurance sales as the region battles the pandemic.

The domestically focused mid-cap index advanced 2.4%, with travel and leisure among the top gainers.

Unilever rose 1.0% after it became the first major European food company to stop imports and exports out of Russia on Tuesday following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

European stock unilever FTSE 100 index

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 rises as Prudential leads financials higher

ECC says fuel price capping will add to pressure on exchequer

We stand with govt, but our options are open: MQM-P’s Amir Khan

Pakistan and US relaunch TIFA

Peshawar suicide blast: three suspected terrorists killed in operation

UAE envoy says trade deal with Israel will be signed this month

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

KE invites PM to inaugurate first unit of BQPS-III

Russia promises ‘silence’ for Ukrainians to flee battered cities

MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM

Read more stories