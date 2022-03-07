ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-6.87%)
ASL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.82%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CNERGY 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.6%)
FFL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-5.15%)
FNEL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.91%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-7.11%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.53%)
KOSM 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.99%)
MLCF 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.52%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.92%)
PTC 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.4%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
SNGP 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-5.25%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 72.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.80 (-7.36%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-10.63%)
BR100 4,336 Decreased By -177.6 (-3.94%)
BR30 15,590 Decreased By -984.6 (-5.94%)
KSE100 43,317 Decreased By -1234 (-2.77%)
KSE30 16,865 Decreased By -563.7 (-3.23%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 hits over 5-month low as oil spike stokes inflation worries

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

London's FTSE 100 stock index hit a more than five month-low on Monday, as soaring oil prices in the wake of Western allies mulling a Russian oil import ban due to its invasion of Ukraine sparked inflationary concerns across the globe.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell 0.8% to its lowest since September 2021, with financial and consumer staple stocks leading losses.

Oil prices soared to $130 a barrel after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the US and European allies are exploring banning imports of Russian oil, and delays in Iranian talks.

However, energy and mining stocks jumping 5.1% and 2.3%, respectively, capped further losses in the commodity-heavy benchmark index.

The domestically focused mid-cap index fell 2.3%, with travel and leisure stocks among top drags.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 hits over 5-month low as oil spike stokes inflation worries

US-Pakistan TIFA talks to begin today

Tax amnesty scheme: Public office holders, families not eligible

SNGPL may get gas from Togh Field on commercial basis

KPK police have identified a big group of terrorists: Sheikh Rashid

Oil spikes to 2008 highs as US, Europe mull Russian oil import ban

Russia to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine on March 7

Former president Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passes away in Lahore

Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

FATF decision ‘politically motivated’: Tarin

Shamba Ismail (Gwadar): CCoCPEC asks MoD to hand land over to Chinese concessionaire

Read more stories