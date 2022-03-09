ANL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.72%)
ASC 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.6%)
ASL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
AVN 87.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.39%)
BOP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
FFL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
FNEL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.67%)
GTECH 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.62%)
KOSM 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
MLCF 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.07%)
PACE 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5%)
PIBTL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-5.21%)
PRL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.72%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
SNGP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.58%)
TPL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-9.18%)
TPLP 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-8.64%)
TREET 30.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-4.36%)
TRG 76.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.4%)
UNITY 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.35%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.57%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
BR100 4,306 Increased By 10.1 (0.24%)
BR30 15,499 Increased By 142.8 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,092 Increased By 171.9 (0.4%)
KSE30 16,778 Increased By 102.8 (0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,287
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,516,150
75824hr
Sindh
570,688
Punjab
503,128
Balochistan
35,399
Islamabad
134,700
KPK
217,503
MCC bans use of saliva to shine ball, 'Mankad' no longer unfair play

Reuters 09 Mar, 2022

Cricketers will not be allowed to use saliva to shine the ball while the rarely used but entirely permissible "Mankad" method of dismissing batters will not be listed under unfair play in new laws approved by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

Cricketers have used the age-old method of shining one side of the ball with saliva and sweat to help bowlers generate more movement in the air as it travels towards batters.

The new laws make permanent a ban on applying saliva to the ball due to health reasons, implemented when men's cricket resumed after a COVID-19 suspension in July 2020.

The MCC said it found through research that the ban over this period had little or no impact on the amount of swing that bowlers were getting. Polishing the ball with sweat will still be permitted.

"The new laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball," the MCC said in a statement.

Pakistan 76-0 at lunch as Australia Test heads for draw

"Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball."

The Lord's-based MCC, the sole authority on the laws of cricket since it was founded in 1787, said that the changes would be effective Oct. 1.

The "Mankad" dismissal involves a bowler choosing to whip off the bails when a non-striker steps out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batter on strike.

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia's Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, has been considered against the spirit of the game.

Nauman shines as first Pakistan-Australia Test heads for a draw

The MCC said that although the wording of the law would remain the same, it would move from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out).

In other changes, the MCC said when a batter is out caught, the new player in will come in at the end the striker was at and face the next ball unless it is the end of an over.

australia vs pakistan Marylebone Cricket Club Mankad saliva to shine ball

