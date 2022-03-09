2nd IT Awards Messages from Mian Nauman Kabir The President, LCCI

TEXT: It is indeed an honour for LCCI to organize the 2nd LCCI IT Awards at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The Lahore Chamber is taking the lead from the vision of honorable Prime Minister who believes in a technology driven economic change in which the IT sector is the key driver of economic growth. LCCI knows that IT sector has the immense potential for creating further Ease for Businesses through greater automation in these times of Digital Revolution.

We are fortunate that the IT sector of Pakistan has shown remarkable performance in the recent times as its contribution in GDP has surpassed 3.5 Billion Dollars while the exports reached 2.1 Billion Dollars in 2020-21.

I am quite confident that the winners of 2nd Edition of LCCI IT Awards will further excel in the provision of outstanding services to both the domestic and international clients and also won greater laurels for the country in these challenging economic times.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022