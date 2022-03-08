ANL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-8.83%)
Toronto index gains

Reuters 08 Mar, 2022

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, as the heavy-weight energy sector hit its highest in five years on a surge in crude oil prices and materials shares advanced with a jump in gold prices.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (14:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.3 points, or 0.36%, at 21,479.73, with energy shares leading the gains. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil. US crude prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.8%, after rising to its highest since 2008 earlier in the session, lifting the energy sector 2.1%.

