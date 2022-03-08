Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
08 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Cnergyico PK Limited 08-03-2022 14:30
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 08-03-2022 11:30
National Bank of Pakistan 08-03-2022 12:00
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 08-03-2022 13:45
Systems Limited 10-03-2022 12:30
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 10-03-2022 12:15
Pakistan International
Airlines Corporation Ltd 10-03-2022 11:30
Shell Pakistan Limited 10-03-2022 10:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments
Comments are closed.