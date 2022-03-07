ANL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.78%)
ASC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.62%)
ASL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.21%)
AVN 89.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.82 (-7.04%)
BOP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.14%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.14%)
FFL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.9%)
FNEL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.46%)
GGGL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.35%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-6.96%)
GTECH 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.52%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.41%)
KEL 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
KOSM 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.23%)
MLCF 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-6.4%)
PACE 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.25%)
PIBTL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.27%)
PRL 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.34%)
PTC 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.45%)
SNGP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.51%)
TELE 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-7.83%)
TPL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-7.58%)
TPLP 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-7.49%)
TREET 32.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.8%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.74 (-7.29%)
UNITY 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.34%)
WAVES 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.85%)
YOUW 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-10.32%)
BR100 4,332 Decreased By -181.1 (-4.01%)
BR30 15,586 Decreased By -989 (-5.97%)
KSE100 43,278 Decreased By -1273.3 (-2.86%)
KSE30 16,846 Decreased By -583.1 (-3.35%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,272
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,515,014
75624hr
Sindh
570,261
Punjab
502,844
Balochistan
35,388
Islamabad
134,643
KPK
217,187
Australian shares end at 1-week low as global equity sell-off weighs

Reuters 07 Mar, 2022

Australian shares closed at a one-week low on Monday, as a global equity sell-off due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis dragged financials and technology stocks and outweighed sharp gains in the energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1% lower at 7,038.60 to mark a second straight session of loss.

Fears of a US and European ban on Russian oil triggered a sharp rise in crude prices to their highest since 2008, raising worries of higher global inflation and a complicated policy landscape for central banks.

Financials slumped 1.6% in their fourth straight day of losses, touching their lowest level since Jan. 27.

"European and EM (emerging markets) banks are facing elevated economic risk and that will weigh on banks globally," said Mathan Somasundaram, CEO of Deep Data Analytics.

The country's three largest lenders dropped between 1.2% and 2%, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia closed flat.

The technology sub-index slipped 4.7%, with ASX-listed shares of Block Inc leading the declines with a 10.3% plunge.

The sharp losses more than countered gains stemming from firmer commodity prices.

The Australian metals and mining sub-index up by 1.4%. Fortescue Metals Group and BHP Group added 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

Domestic energy stocks jumped 5.3% and hit a two-year high.

Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos surged 9.5% and 5.3%, respectively.

Firm bullion prices lifted gold stocks by 5.4%, with Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining gaining 6.1% and 5.2%.

Among individual shares, Qantas slid 7.9%.

Power producer AGL Energy fell 1.8% after it rejected a sweetened A$8.25 apiece takeover bid from a Brookfield-led consortium.

Rio Tinto fell slightly after it was fined by Australian authorities for breaching the country's continuous disclosure laws.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1.9% to 11,913.27.

Dairy firm a2 Milk dropped 2.2%, while Air New Zealand lost 3.6%.

Australian shares

