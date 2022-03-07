ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Covid-19; WHO praises Pakistan for vaccinating 100m citizens

Recorder Report 07 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday congratulated Pakistan on vaccinating 100 million citizens against Covid-19.

“Heartiest Congratulations to Pakistan,” tweeted the WHO, adding, “The WHO applauds Govt of Pakistan for having over 100 million individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.”

“This indicates the tremendous efforts made by the Government of Pakistan in ensuring that everyone across the country has access to Covid-19 vaccination,” the tweet said.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Faisal Sultan has also announced the news on the microblogging platform. “100 million Pakistanis have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” he tweeted.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan dropped to 2 percent on March 6, the lowest level in the last two months as per data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday.

The last time the positivity ratio dropped this low was on January 5 when the country reported a 1.8 percent positivity rate. The latest stats show that Pakistan logged only 755 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the overall case count to 1,514,258 in a single day.

