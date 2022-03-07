ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,265
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,514,258
75524hr
Sindh
569,978
Punjab
502,621
Balochistan
35,380
Islamabad
134,620
KPK
216,983
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister

AFP 07 Mar, 2022

FRANKFURT: The next round of G7 sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine should hit those oligarchs who have got rich under President Vladimir Putin, Germany's finance minister said Sunday.

"We are working on further sanctions," Christian Lindner told Germany's ARD television. "I am particularly concerned about hitting the oligarchs."

G7 countries announced plans on Friday for a fresh round of "severe sanctions" against Moscow, calling on Russia to stop its attacks near nuclear power plants.

Germany currently holds the rotating presidency of the G7.

Japan working with G7 for effective sanctions against Russia, says top FX diplomat

"Those who have profited from Putin and stolen the wealth of the Russian people, also through corruption, cannot enjoy their prosperity in our western democracies," Lindner said Sunday.

Russia is already dealing with a wave of sanctions designed to isolate it from the international financial system.

On Thursday, the United States and the United Kingdom added more Russian oligarchs to a blacklist of businessmen associated with the Kremlin already targeted by the European Union.

The same day, France said it had seized a superyacht owned by Russia's oil czar Igor Sechin on the French Riviera.

On Saturday, Italy announced it had frozen assets held by Russian oligarchs there, including luxury yachts and property, worth around 140 million euros.

Putin on Saturday said of the economic measures taken against Russia: "The sanctions against Russia are akin to a declaration of war. But thank God we're not at that point yet."

Lindner, asked about the danger of a nuclear conflict between Russia and Ukraine Sunday, replied: "We want to convey to the people that the federal government is doing everything in its power to prevent such a horrible, terrible scenario for our country.

sanctions G7 Vladmir Putin Russia Ukraine crisis

Comments

1000 characters

Next G7 sanctions should hit Russian oligarchs: minister

Opposition and its movement will 'go home' in coming week: Fawad

Russia strikes Ukrainian military air base with long-range weapons

Oil price set to surge further on Iranian talks delays

Russia banks turn to China after Visa, Mastercard suspension

Israel PM meets Putin on Ukraine in 'risky' diplomatic gamble

Khawaja misses hundred for Australia as Pakistan Test hit by rain

Vastrakar, Rana record stand sees India overwhelm Pakistan

Saudi Arabia lifts most Covid-19 restrictions

Bilawal sticks to demand for PM’s resignation

Year-on-year: Food prices jump 20.7pc to hit record high in Feb: FAO

Read more stories