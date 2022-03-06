Ramazan and diabetes: experts offer a piece of highly valuable advice to patients

KARACHI: “People with diabetes, who are eager to fast, must consult with their doctor prior to the beginning of Ramazan and follow their medical advice,” said medical experts from Diabetes Task Force and Advice Academy while speaking at ‘Diabetes Management during Ramazan’, organized by Sanofi Pakistan.

They said fasting without following proper guidance could adversely affect the health of a person suffering from the chronic conditions such as diabetes. Greater awareness and adherence to scientific guidelines on this topic will make Ramazan a safer experience for people with diabetes.

Similarly, physicians should assess their patients’ ability to fast and advise accordingly. Patients must not place themselves at risk, as the decision to fast or not, should be based on medical advice, the speakers said, emphasizing that following a highly individualized management plan and close follow-up is essential to avoid the development of complications.

The panel of speakers comprised Prof Dr A H Aamir, Chairman Diabetes Task Force, KPK; Prof Dr Saeed A Mahar, Past President, Pakistan Endocrine Society (PES); Dr. S Abbas Raza, executive Committee member International Society of Endocrinology and Dr Faisal Masood Qureshi, executive member PES.

Patients do not always fully understand the implications of diabetes and the impact that fasting could have on their health. People often consume large quantities of unhealthy deep-fried, oily and sugary food items and beverages during Iftar that can lead to complications.

Patients should specifically ask their doctors about medication dosage and timing alteration, diet and fluid intake, physical activity, self-monitoring of blood glucose, and symptoms of low or high blood glucose that may necessitate breaking the fast in order to prevent damage or danger to their well-being. People with diabetes must perform regular blood sugar monitoring during Ramazan and focus on maintaining an appropriate diet in Sehar and Iftar for a safe fasting.

