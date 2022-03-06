PTI govt accuses opposition of ‘horse-trading’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday blamed the opposition for indulging in horse-trading and while quoting social media reports also feared about activation of external forces for the removal of the incumbent government.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Federal Education and Professional Training Minister Shafqat Mahmood told media after the PTI Punjab Advisory Council’s meeting that the opposition had no plan of a no-confidence motion. “If the reports of external elements prove correct, it would prove disastrous for the country,” they added.

They claimed that allies are standing with the government while Jehangir Khan Tareen would return to the country in the next few days. “Only those who are worried whose money and properties are abroad, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Shehbaz Sharif would face humiliation,” they said.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema were also present on the occasion. The PTI Punjab Advisory Council’s members strongly condemned the Peshawar blast incident in which precious lives were lost. Prayers were made for the martyrs of the blast and the early recovery of the injured.

Shafqat Mahmood blamed Asif Ali Zardari for practicing horse-trading and regretted that the PPP was justifying it, but it would not succeed in its negative tactics. The PTI members whose names were being used not only condemned this action of the opposition but they would take legal action in this regard, he maintained.

Answering a question, Shafqat said that those having their properties abroad cannot support or adopt an independent foreign policy.

Fawad Hussain said on the occasion that the government would welcome Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) long march in Rawalpindi. “The only thing that we want is that the PPP leaders and workers reach the city after the first Test between Pakistan and Australia currently underway at Pindi Cricket Stadium, as after 24 years, the Aussies are touring Pakistan,’ he added.

He claimed that Imran Khan was not only the Prime Minister of Pakistan but also the leader of Muslim Ummah. After a long time, the Organization of Islamic Conference’s (OIC) meeting was going to be held in Islamabad. He added that the meeting of OIC will commence on March 22, a day before March 23 (Pakistan Day), and leaders of all the Islamic countries would be present in Pakistan on the big day.

Fawad said that the PM visit to Russia was of great significance. “We want good ties with all the countries, including the western countries. “The whole nation and state institutions are standing behind PM Imran Khan,” he claimed.

“For the first time, the country’s foreign policy is formulated in the country. As per speculations, some external forces are supporting the agenda of opposition, which is condemnable,” he added.

Fawad ridiculed Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s statement on the no-trust motion and said that the opposition parties have their agendas and deceiving each other. “If one looked at the PDM president’s face, one would notice that it had turned pale owing to the opposition’s failure to achieve any breakthrough in its plan,” he said, adding: “The no-confidence motion was akin to a child who had gone missing.”

Earlier, Fawad in a tweet stressed achieving consensus to tackle the menace of extremism. “The cooperation of the parliament and the judiciary is essential in taking major steps against extremism,” he said, adding: “The biggest reason behind terrorism is extremism, which is used by the enemy as a weapon.” He said that the reason behind extremism is that the pulpit, educational institutions and police stations have not fulfilled their responsibilities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022