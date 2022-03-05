ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
Pakistan

Bilawal says terrorist incidents have risen due to PM Imran's 'flawed policies'

BR Web Desk Updated 05 Mar, 2022

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that terrorist incidents in Pakistan had risen again due to the “flawed policies” of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“The fire of terrorism has flared up again due to the ‘selected prime minister’… bomb blasts have taken place in Balochistan and Peshawar,” Bilawal said while addressing the PPP's anti-government long march in Okara.

Bilawal said that the terrorist incidents had decreased significantly when his party was in power at the Centre from 2008-13.

On Friday, at least 62 people were killed and 200 injured, including children, in a suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area.

The explosion took place in a mosque near the imambargah during the time of Friday prayers.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said earlier today that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) police and investigation agencies have identified all three suspects connected to the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area on Friday in which 62 people were killed, and nearly 200 injured, in one of the deadliest terrorists attacks in Pakistan in recent times.

PPP Imran Khan Bilawal Zardari

