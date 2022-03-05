ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Test match against Australia: Buzdar extends felicitations to cricket lovers

Recorder Report 05 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the nation is praying that the Pakistan cricket team wins the test match being played between Pakistan and Australia after 24 years.

In a tweet, Fawad thanked the Australian team for making the month of March beautiful for the whole nation of Pakistan and extended his gratitude for the High Commission of Australia who worked really hard to hake this event happen.

It may be mentioned that the Australian cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having refused to tour since 1998 over security fears. Australia have won 33 matches out of a total of 66 played, whereas Pakistan have won 15 times while 18 matches ended in a draw.

Further, the CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the cricket lovers at the start of the test match against the Australian team after a gap of 24 years. In a statement, the CM welcomed the holding of the test match and hoped that more teams would also visit Pakistan. The spectators are enjoying the good play of cricket, he added.

Moreover, Faisal Hasnain, CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “Today is an exciting moment for Pakistan cricket and I am absolutely delighted and feel privileged to be here in the company of Geoff Allardice, Nick Hockley and Todd Greenberg. Their presence here demonstrates their commitment and their support for this tour.

There are many people on both sides who have worked tirelessly over many months to make this tour a reality. This tour sends out a strong and a positive message to the entire world. I am confident that when the Australian team returns home, they will take fond memories with them and will all become ambassadors of Pakistan.”

Faisal said, “This tour is not just about cricket. It’s about mutual respect, understanding and admiration. It’s about all sides working together as a team, towards a common objective and with a sincere intent, and that’s why we’re all sitting here and demonstrating to the world that the international cricketing community remains firm in its unity. Whatever the result on the field, whatever the outcome, the ultimate winner will be this glorious game of cricket.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain PCB Usman Buzdar Faisal Hasnain Australian cricket team

Comments

Comments are closed.

Test match against Australia: Buzdar extends felicitations to cricket lovers

Pakistan stays on FATF's 'grey-list', UAE added

World Bank recommends establishing IWA at federal level

Pakistan’s rejoinder to 22 EU countries

CCoE body to review oil, gas exploration status

Peshawar mosque: Over 57 dead, 194 injured in suicide attack

Insurance companies: SECP decides to impose new conditions

Retention of SLIC shares in PRCL: Guidance sought from CCoP

Tax revenue claims stuck in litigations: SC seeks comprehensive report from FBR

PPIB for clearing outstanding receivables of ±660 PMLTC

2014 PTV-Parliament House attack case: Setting aside immunity, President appears before court

Read more stories