Test match against Australia: Buzdar extends felicitations to cricket lovers

LAHORE: Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the nation is praying that the Pakistan cricket team wins the test match being played between Pakistan and Australia after 24 years.

In a tweet, Fawad thanked the Australian team for making the month of March beautiful for the whole nation of Pakistan and extended his gratitude for the High Commission of Australia who worked really hard to hake this event happen.

It may be mentioned that the Australian cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having refused to tour since 1998 over security fears. Australia have won 33 matches out of a total of 66 played, whereas Pakistan have won 15 times while 18 matches ended in a draw.

Further, the CM Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended felicitations to the cricket lovers at the start of the test match against the Australian team after a gap of 24 years. In a statement, the CM welcomed the holding of the test match and hoped that more teams would also visit Pakistan. The spectators are enjoying the good play of cricket, he added.

Moreover, Faisal Hasnain, CEO of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “Today is an exciting moment for Pakistan cricket and I am absolutely delighted and feel privileged to be here in the company of Geoff Allardice, Nick Hockley and Todd Greenberg. Their presence here demonstrates their commitment and their support for this tour.

There are many people on both sides who have worked tirelessly over many months to make this tour a reality. This tour sends out a strong and a positive message to the entire world. I am confident that when the Australian team returns home, they will take fond memories with them and will all become ambassadors of Pakistan.”

Faisal said, “This tour is not just about cricket. It’s about mutual respect, understanding and admiration. It’s about all sides working together as a team, towards a common objective and with a sincere intent, and that’s why we’re all sitting here and demonstrating to the world that the international cricketing community remains firm in its unity. Whatever the result on the field, whatever the outcome, the ultimate winner will be this glorious game of cricket.”

