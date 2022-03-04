Revered by fans and foes alike: six unforgettable deliveries by Shane Warne

Australia’s bowling great Shane Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 52 on Friday.

A brief statement issued by his management said Warne was found unresponsive in his villa located in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The legendary leg-spinner may have had his highs and lows in the cricketing world, and outside it, but no one will argue he was revered by fans and foes alike. Those who played against him envied that he was the opposition.

Business Recorder remembers six deliveries as a tribute to the legend.

Mike Gatting

This delivery marked the start of what was to become the Warne-era. Termed by many as the 'Ball of the Century', it came against archrivals England on their soil. Interestingly, it was his first delivery in the Ashes 1993-94 and baffled Mike Gatting who was seen as one of England's best players of spin. Gatting had absolutely no idea what happened.

Andrew Strauss - 2005

It was yet another Ashes Test on English soil. England looked poised for a big lead with both openers set at the crease and a lead of 124 runs on the board. It was then when captain Ricky Ponting called in Warne to bowl the penultimate over of the second day of the Edgbaston Test.

Warne went around the wicket to make use of the rough patch and landed the ball well outside the off-stump. Like many other batsmen, Strauss did not offer a shot and tried to pad it away. The delivery spun sharply to shatter the leg stump, making it one of the most iconic moments in Test cricket that year.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul - 1996

This one is probably the lesser-known but perhaps the ball that turned the most. It was the 1996 Sydney Test and Chanderpaul, only 22 then, was successfully defying Australia’s pace battery, having scored 71 off 67 balls, in pursuit of 340.

Then, at the stroke of lunch, skipper Mark Taylor brought Warne back to do what he was used to doing. Warne said on many occasions that he loved bowling against Chanderpaul and this delivery is probably one of the reasons why.

Saeed Anwar - 1999

Pakistan's Saeed Anwar was one of the most stylish left-arm batters and a fine player of spin. However, the way spin wizard Warne got him out during the 1999 Hobart Test will be remembered for years to come.

After being bowled out for just 222 in the first innings, Pakistani openers, especially Saeed Anwar, looked resilient in the second innings. However, it was Warne’s magic ball that did the trick again.

Daryll Cullinan - 1994

Daryll Cullinan was a fine South African batter but fell to Warne regularly.

In this particular instance, Cullinan was looking in fine form, and had put away Warne with ease. But, perhaps, that was Warne setting him up.

It was the third ball of the over that pitched outside the off but came back sharply. Cullinan, oozing with confidence, came out to play the same stroke but got cramped by the extra pace and straighter line. He was done for pace.

Herschelle Gibbs - 1999

Many say 1999 was the start for Australia that saw them dominate world cricket in years to come. And it all started with the World Cup.

It was also the best chance for South Africa to win. They had restricted mighty Australia to just 213 in the second semi-final and their openers had given a brisk start.

Then, like many captains before him, Steve Waugh introduced Warne into the attack.

In his first over of the spell, Warne bamboozled Herschelle Gibbs with a magical leg break that could have rivalled his own ‘ball of the century’ from six years ago.