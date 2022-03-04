Australian legend Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack: Fox Sports

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52, reported Fox Sports on Friday.

Fox said Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement said.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne had earlier on Friday tweeted on the passing of Rod Marsh.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed," he tweeted. "He was a legend of our great game and an inspiration to so many young boys & girls.

"Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate."

Warne, one of the greatest leg-spinners to play the game, featured in 145 Tests for Australia, bagging over 700 wickets during a 15-year career. Only Sri Lankan great, M Muttiah Muralitharan is ahead of him with 800 Test scalps.

Warne also played 194 One-Day Internationals, claiming 293 wickets. He retired from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Condolences from the cricket fraternity soon started to pour in after the news spread.

