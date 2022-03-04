ANL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
ASC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.44%)
ASL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
AVN 96.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.01%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
CNERGY 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
FFL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 12.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.12%)
GGL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.82%)
GTECH 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
KOSM 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
PRL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
PTC 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.09%)
TELE 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.02%)
TPL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.02%)
TPLP 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.1%)
TREET 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TRG 78.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
WAVES 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
YOUW 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.08%)
BR100 4,513 Decreased By -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,575 Decreased By -101.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,551 Increased By 25.6 (0.06%)
KSE30 17,429 Increased By 19 (0.11%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,248
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,512,707
95324hr
Sindh
569,338
Punjab
502,264
Balochistan
35,361
Islamabad
134,519
KPK
216,614
Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

AFP 04 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Mike Gatting said he was "happy" to have been bowled by the "ball of the century" that kick-started Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne's career as one of cricket's greatest bowlers.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack aged just 52 in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday.

Gatting made the remarks in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2013 to mark the 20th anniversary of one of the most celebrated deliveries of all time.

Warne, making his Ashes debut at Manchester's Old Trafford ground, saw his first ball pitch outside leg-stump and then spin viciously across bemused England batsman Gatting to clip the top of the off-bail.

Warne would go on to win six successive Ashes series, finishing with 708 Test wickets after helping to secure a 5-0 series whitewash at Sydney in January 2007.

As the late Richie Benaud, himself a former Australia leg-spinner, remarked during his television commentary: "Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to him -- and he still doesn't know."

"We'd seen a few bits and pieces of him but nothing special," Gatting told the Daily Mail.

"We thought we'd have a look at him, see what he's about and what he could do, but it was a remarkable delivery. There are people who think I should have padded it away but I never tried to lunge at a spinner. I was more worried about being bowled around the back of my legs.

Shane Warne, the man who made spin sexy again

"I had most of it covered and had ensured it would not get round the back of my legs and if it did anything else, I was in the right position to react, but it spun quickly as well as a long way. It was a leg break and I knew he had put a lot of revs on it and we knew the wicket might turn, but not that much!"

Legendary umpire Dickie Bird, who was at the bowler's end as Warne sent down the fabled ball, still had a vivid recall of what he said was "one of the best deliveries I ever umpired" during his 23 years of officiating in international cricket.

"It was a magnificent delivery," said Bird. "It obviously turns a long way but the key to it was the way it dipped so quickly and pitched on such a great line just outside leg stump. As soon as he bowled it, I turned to him and said, 'Shane, you will put your name in the record books'. By God, he didn't half do that!"

Gatting added: "I'm happy to have been bowled by it because had it been some blond bloke who only played about 10 Test matches and got 27 wickets, then I would have been really upset.

"As it was, he became the best spinner of all time, so you don't mind so much."

Thailand Shane Warne Australia leg spinner

