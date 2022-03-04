ANL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.14%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Khan was a ‘dictator’ captain

Anjum Ibrahim 04 Mar, 2022

“There is one team that is getting extremely popular in Pakistan.”

“Hmmm, that couldn’t be The Khan’s political team though his cricket team broke all popularity records.”

“Well you see it’s in the nature of the game – cricket. A captain knows immediately or after a match or two which player will make the grade – yes selectors in this country have always engaged in nepotism but The Khan was so popular, so popular that he could dictate who would be part of his team and…”

“I get it so why do you reckon he hasn’t been successful in cobbling a political team together?”

“Politicians operate in the…in the…well for want of a better word, let’s say they operate in the virtual world. So when The Khan says show me how well your ministry has performed they show him on paper…”

“Don’t be facetious — after three and a half years…”

“Hey after the pandemic virtual has taken over the world, you have virtual meetings, virtual webinars…”

“That’s certainly true while previously video-link was possible but really one participant or the other didn’t like this medium.”

“Correct, so The Khan’s political team has taken advantage of the virtual game and left him…I am not sure of the word…”

“Misguided? That was the word used by the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court with respect to the PECA ordinance…”

“One question: One member of The Khan’s political team had referred to the creator of MQM as Nelson Mandela so how does he define The Khan now?”

“Nelson Mandela is dead.”

“How profound can you get…my question stands.”

“And I have the right to…”

“To refuse to answer that question I agree but…”

“No I was going to say I have the right to resign till I get the right answer.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway when I said one team is getting extremely popular in Pakistan it’s the Australian cricket team — I mean these guys are clearly enjoying Pakistan, they are enjoying our food, enjoying being here…”

“Hmmm, unlike their geographical neighbours but you know I think you need to also give credit to our team.”

“To our team because the Australian team is getting popular?”

“No our team which has emerged as a team to contend with which was not the case when the New Zealanders were here.”

“Long Live Babar Azam and team, long live Pat Cummins and team.”

“Amen.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

