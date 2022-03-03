ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
PECA ordinance issue: Elahi should play role of mediator: Fawad

Recorder Report 03 Mar, 2022

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly and the PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi called Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for inquiring about the health of PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain during his Lahore visit.

They also discussed matters pertaining to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act and other issues. Elahi welcomed recent steps of cut in oil prices and electricity tariff. The minister said the government believes in freedom of expression and welcomes criticism but attacking the dignity of anybody under the garb of criticism is not appropriate.

He said the Speaker Punjab Assembly should play the role of a mediator between government and the media over the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. He said the government will implement whatever understanding the Speaker Punjab Assembly reaches with the media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab assembly Imran Khan Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Electronic Crimes Act

