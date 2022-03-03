ANL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.59%)
ASC 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
ASL 13.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.14%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.41%)
FFL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
FNEL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.12%)
GGGL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
GGL 18.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.23%)
GTECH 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.67%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.54%)
KOSM 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
MLCF 32.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.47%)
PACE 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
TPL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.89%)
TPLP 30.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.21%)
TREET 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.86%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (4.8%)
UNITY 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.25%)
WAVES 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.57%)
YOUW 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
BR100 4,509 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.92%)
BR30 16,736 Decreased By -56.4 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,514 Decreased By -289.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,361 Decreased By -103.9 (-0.59%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemeni Houthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

DUBAI: A Yemeni Huthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country’s northwest killed nine Sudanese soldiers ...
AFP 03 Mar, 2022

DUBAI: A Yemeni Houthi rebel strike on a military camp in the country’s northwest killed nine Sudanese soldiers from a pro-government coalition on Wednesday, Yemeni defence ministry sources said.

“Nine members of the Sudanese forces were killed and 30 others wounded this morning by a Houthi missile,” one of the sources told AFP.

The attack targeted a military camp in Midi, in Hajjah province near the border with Saudi Arabia, the source added, requesting anonymity. Another defence ministry official and a local source confirmed the toll.

A reported Houthi attack on coalition sites in the same province in mid-December killed 14 Sudanese soldiers. The Saudi-led military coalition has been supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government since 2015 in its battle against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Houthis control much of the country’s north, including the capital Sanaa. Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has sent thousands of soldiers to fight in Yemen, which lies across the other side of the Red Sea.

The troops include men from the notorious Janjaweed militia, which is accused of atrocities in the conflict that erupted in 2003 in Sudan’s western Darfur region. In late 2019, Sudan’s transitional government said the country had reduced its troop strength in Yemen from 15,000 to 5,000 men.

In early 2020, dozens of Sudanese protested in their capital Khartoum, alleging relatives had been recruited by a firm in the United Arab Emirates to be security guards, but they had in fact been sent to war zones in Libya and Yemen.

The UAE is also a member of the Saudi-led coalition.

The Yemen conflict, which began in 2014 after the Houthis seized Sanaa, has sparked what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

UNITED NATIONS Houthi attack Yemeni defence ministry Houthi rebel Sudanese soldiers

Comments

Comments are closed.

Yemeni Houthi rebel strike kills nine Sudanese troops

Sick industrial units: ‘Carry forward’ of business losses allowed

Purchase of sugar from mills: MoF refuses to allocate funds

PM launches ‘Kamyab Pakistan Programme’: 4.5m low-income families to get Rs1trn interest-free loans

Energy sector: Circular debt swells to Rs2.358trn in 7 months

Re1/litre IDL likely: SPR for 30-day consumption on the cards

Ogra hikes gas prices

Jul-Feb trade deficit widens 82.2pc to $31.959bn YoY

Number of 3G and 4G users reaches 109.72m by Jan-end

Rind quits as SAPM

China, India and Pakistan abstain: UNGA demands Russia withdraw from Ukraine

Read more stories