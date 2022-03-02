ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.54%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.13%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,517 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.76%)
BR30 16,802 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,458 Decreased By -345.4 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,356 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belarus moving more troops to Ukraine border: Lukashenko

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he had ordered more troops to the south of the...
AFP 02 Mar, 2022

MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday he had ordered more troops to the south of the country, by the border with Ukraine, the Belta news agency reported.

But forces of Belarus, a close ally of Russia, would not be taking part in the attack on Ukraine, he added.

On the sixth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Lukashenko told a meeting of his security council that he would be sending five tactical battle groups to protect the south.

These battle groups will comprise hundreds of soldiers equipped with armoured vehicles and artillery.

Helicopters and warplanes were already protecting the southern border, he told the meeting.

Explaining his decision not to send troops into Ukraine itself, he said: "That's not our job."

Lukashenko also said he was sending troops west to the country's border with Poland.

"We must under no circumstances allow an invasion of NATO forces on Belarusian territory, nor the least operation on our territory," he said.

Last week Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to invade Ukraine from the north.

On Monday, the authorities announced that a referendum held the previous day had voted to allow the country to host nuclear weapons and Russian forces permanently, part of a package of reforms that also extended Lukashenko's rule.

Lukashenko said he had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for extra Russia S-400 anti-aircraft missiles, to deploy them along its western border. Some are already deployed along the southern border with Ukraine.

Russia Alexander Lukashenko Belarus

Comments

1000 characters

Belarus moving more troops to Ukraine border: Lukashenko

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories