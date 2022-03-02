ANL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.22%)
ASC 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.8%)
ASL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
AVN 102.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.99%)
FFL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
FNEL 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.65%)
GGGL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.41%)
GGL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.1%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.12%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 6.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.2%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.35%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.54%)
TELE 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
TPL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.69%)
TPLP 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.54%)
TREET 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.03%)
TRG 78.99 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (6.13%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
WAVES 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.06%)
YOUW 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
BR100 4,517 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.76%)
BR30 16,802 Increased By 9.3 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,458 Decreased By -345.4 (-0.77%)
KSE30 17,356 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.62%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

AFP 02 Mar, 2022

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday that neuroscience is helping Liverpool's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp's side won the first of the four major trophies they are chasing this season with an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory against Chelsea in Sunday's English League Cup final. Klopp believes his faith in cutting edge technology is playing a role in his team's success.

The Liverpool boss engaged the services of German company Neuro11 a couple of years ago to implement its mental-strength training methods.

He has used the science to improve his squad's mindset at all set-pieces, including penalties, with all 11 of their kicks successful against Chelsea.

"Incredible impact. They are a fixed part of our coaching staff. They are not here all the time, they are in Germany obviously but they come over quite frequently," Klopp told reporters on Tuesday. "They were here for the last week, before that they were here for five days.

"All the players are really excited about it and it's about bringing specific players before a set-piece in the right mindset by doing the stuff we do on the pitch."

With Liverpool hosting Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, there is no let-up for Klopp's players.

They also have a 2-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg lead against Inter Milan and sit six points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

If Liverpool are to become the first English club to win all four major trophies in one season, Klopp will give plenty of credit to his neuro scientists.

"Everything gets measured, they are neuroscientists and it's incredibly interesting and incredibly important to us," he said.

"It's a very interesting new chapter for us because it's not only penalties, although in the last week it was a lot about penalties because of the upcoming final. It's about free-kicks, all kind of set-pieces as well.

"It's about the confidence they gave the boys that they really can do it and I'm really happy about it."

Chelsea Jurgen Klopp

Comments

1000 characters

Neuroscience helping Liverpool's quadruple bid: Klopp

PM’s package financed through Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Brent oil breaks $110 a barrel, WTI up 5% on Ukraine conflict

World Bank announces more than $1bn in aid for Afghanistan

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

Australia step into unknown for first Test in Pakistan since 1998

Read more stories