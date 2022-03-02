ANL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.67%)
ASC 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.03%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
AVN 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.75%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.87%)
FFL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
FNEL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.78%)
GGGL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.59%)
GGL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.64%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
KEL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.87%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.67%)
PTC 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
SNGP 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.59%)
TELE 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.29%)
TPL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.3%)
TPLP 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.74%)
TREET 34.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-4.35%)
TRG 72.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.18%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.94%)
WAVES 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,494 Decreased By -57.4 (-1.26%)
BR30 16,361 Decreased By -431.5 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,358 Decreased By -445.6 (-0.99%)
KSE30 17,291 Decreased By -173.5 (-0.99%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Japanese shares snap 3-day rally as Russian sanction concerns grow

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell after three straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, on increasing concerns about the...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell after three straight sessions of gains on Wednesday, on increasing concerns about the impact of sanctions by Western nations against Russia for invading Ukraine.

By 0121 GMT, the Nikkei share average fell 1.2% to 26,508.53, while the broader Topix was down 1.34% to 1,871.67.

"Geopolitical risks remain as the main factor to move markets. After sanctions were imposed in Russia, investors fled from equities to buy debt," said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Russian equity markets remained suspended and some bond trading platforms were no longer showing prices, but dealing in the world's major financial centres was orderly, albeit jittery.

The main stock indices in Germany, France, Italy and Spain closed down more than 3%, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 2.4%.

In Tokyo, technology heavyweights dragged the Nikkei the most, with robot maker Fanuc falling 3.97%, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron slipping 1.65% and air conditioner maker Daikin Industries losing 2.8%.

Insurers were one of the worst performers among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry subindexes, falling 3.45% as US Treasury yields dropped to eight-week lows overnight.

Yields on Japan's 10-year bonds also fell to its lowest since Jan. 26.

T&D Holdings slid 6.0% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 4.41%.

Oil explorers led gains among the exchange's 33 industry subindexes, jumping 6.76% after Oil shot back above $100 a barrel Inpex rose 5.89%.

Orix inched up 0.33% after Nikkei Inc, the publisher of the stock average, said it will add the financial services firm to the benchmark from next month, replacing Shinsei Bank.

Shinsei Bank fell 3.1%.

There were 38 advancers on the Nikkei index against 186 decliners.

