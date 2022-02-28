ANL 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.66%)
ASC 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
ASL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
AVN 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (1.77%)
BOP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
CNERGY 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.07%)
FFL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.51%)
FNEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.09%)
GGL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.76%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
KEL 3.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.46%)
PACE 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.09%)
PRL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.47%)
PTC 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
TELE 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.84%)
TPL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.44%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.98%)
TRG 68.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-2.1%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.62%)
WAVES 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.17%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.02%)
YOUW 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.53%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 35.5 (0.8%)
BR30 16,170 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,199 Increased By 214.5 (0.49%)
KSE30 17,201 Increased By 109.8 (0.64%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares edge up on hopes for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Reuters 28 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares reversed course to end higher on Monday as investors hoped for a positive outcome from the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine, easing concerns about the economic impact of harsh Western sanctions against Moscow.

The Nikkei share average closed 0.19% higher at 26,526.82, after falling as much as 0.8% earlier in the day. The broader Topix also recouped early losses to end 0.57% higher at 1,886.93.

The United States and its allies on Saturday moved to block certain Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system in further punishment of Moscow as it continues its military assault against Ukraine.

Japanese shares edge higher on Wall Street gains; traders focus on US data

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russian news agency Tass on Sunday cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday morning.

"There were no market moving catalysts except the news on Ukraine and the market fluctuated depending on that. Both indexes were lifted by hopes for the negotiations that could lead to a ceasefire," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Also the stocks, particularly smaller ones, became cheap so it is natural that investors scoop up those."

The Nikkei has lost almost 8% and the Topix has fallen 5% since the beginning of the year.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing lifted the Nikkei the most, rising 0.1%. Technology investor SoftBank Group erased its loses to gain 1.1%. Air conditioner maker Daikin Industries was up 1.39%.

Oil explorer Inpex rose 2.6% as oil prices jumped.

Cigarette maker Japan Tobacco, which was among the firms that shut factories in Ukraine last week, lost 3.61%.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares edge up on hopes for Russia-Ukraine negotiations

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Oil soars as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

FTO’s recommendations: FBR’s IT-Wing to undergo security audit

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Ukraine: remaining 700 Pakistanis being evacuated

Extension of GSP Plus status: EU representative, diplomat vow support

Russia's isolation deepens as Ukraine resists invasion

Read more stories