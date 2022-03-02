ANL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.98%)
ASC 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.88%)
ASL 12.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.91%)
AVN 100.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.15%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.52%)
FFL 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
FNEL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.17%)
GGGL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.27%)
GGL 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.38%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.14%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.75%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.03%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.52%)
PTC 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.6%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
SNGP 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.74%)
TELE 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.36%)
TPL 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.74%)
TPLP 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-3.74%)
TREET 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.41%)
TRG 72.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.12%)
UNITY 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.13%)
WAVES 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.08%)
YOUW 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
BR100 4,495 Decreased By -56.1 (-1.23%)
BR30 16,365 Decreased By -427.1 (-2.54%)
KSE100 44,359 Decreased By -444.8 (-0.99%)
KSE30 17,288 Decreased By -176.2 (-1.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,218
2224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,510,986
76524hr
Sindh
568,635
Punjab
501,758
Balochistan
35,352
Islamabad
134,442
KPK
216,273
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Financial stocks weigh on Australian shares as Ukraine crisis worsens

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading the decline, as markets tracked a slide in global...
Reuters 02 Mar, 2022

Australian shares fell on Wednesday, with financial stocks leading the decline, as markets tracked a slide in global markets after the Russia-Ukraine crisis worsened.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.6% at 7,055.5 by 2347 GMT.

The benchmark had gained 0.7% on Tuesday.

Global markets tumbled as investors worried about escalating tensions after Russia bombed a TV tower in Ukraine's capital on Tuesday and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Moscow intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas.

In Australia, financial stocks dropped 1.8%, with the "Big Four" banks retreating between 1.5% and 2.2%.

Australia's fourth-quarter GDP data is due on Wednesday, with a Reuters poll showing a 3.7% year-on-year growth, marginally down from 3.9% growth seen in the prior quarter.

Miners were biggest gainers on the index, rising 2.3% after iron ore futures surged to two-week highs on Tuesday.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto jumped 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks advanced 1.6% after oil prices surged to their highest since 2014 on Tuesday on fears of supply disruptions.

Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum and Santos rose 2.6% and 3%, respectively.

Gold stocks also gained 1.6%.

Shares of Core Lithium Ltd surged 12.7% after the company said it entered into an agreement with Tesla Inc to supply the US electric-car maker with lithium spodumene.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% to 12,154.91.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Financial stocks weigh on Australian shares as Ukraine crisis worsens

PM’s package financed thru Rs50bn cut in PSDP

PM unveils industrial package

Stocks of edible oil at all-time low

Rs5 cut in power tariff: Implementation mechanism yet to be put into place

Oil climbs to over $108 on choked Russian supply as trade finance dries up

PM meets Chaudhry brothers

Mid-term review mechanism: Nepra approves some adjustments in KE tariff

Package for IT sector: govt envisages $1bn yearly inflows

PECA Ordinance: PM ‘misguided’, observes IHC

Any marriage under age of 18 declared illegal

Read more stories