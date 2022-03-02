ANL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.77%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 02 Mar, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba #                       23-02-2022   02-03-2022                                  02-03-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron
& Steel Industries Ltd           24-02-2022   02-03-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              28-02-2022   02-03-2022   27.5%(ii)      24-02-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd #         24-02-2022   03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd #               25-02-2022   03-03-2022                                  03-03-2022
Cherat Packaging Ltd             01-03-2022   03-03-2022   10%(i)         25-02-2022
Yousuf Weaving Mills Ltd #       25-02-2022   04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd #     25-02-2022   04-03-2022                                  04-03-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd        02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50%(i)         28-02-2022
Indus Dyeing & Manufacturing
Comapny Ltd                      02-03-2022   04-03-2022   50%(i)         28-02-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             02-03-2022   04-03-2022   20%(i),10%B    28-02-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           02-03-2022   04-03-2022   18%(i)         28-02-2022
Macter International Ltd         02-03-2022   04-03-2022   17.10%(i)      28-02-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                        27-02-2022   06-03-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd                 04-03-2022   06-03-2022   72% R*         02-03-2022
Towellers Ltd                    03-03-2022   07-03-2022   20%(i)         01-03-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   02-03-2022   08-03-2022   NIL                            08-03-2022
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd      04-03-2022   08-03-2022   25%(i)         02-03-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       04-03-2022   08-03-2022   100%(ii)       02-03-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd                   04-03-2022   08-03-2022   30%(i)         02-03-2022
Nishat(Chunian) Ltd              07-03-2022   08-03-2022   30%(i)         03-03-2022
Fazal Cloth Mills Ltd #          03-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd #     04-03-2022   10-03-2022                                  10-03-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        07-03-2022   10-03-2022   500%(i)        03-03-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10%(i)         04-03-2022
First UDL Modaraba               08-03-2022   10-03-2022   10%(i)         04-03-2022
Tata textile Mills Ltd           08-03-2022   10-03-2022   50%(ii)        04-03-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd                      09-03-2022   11-03-2022   20%(ii)        07-03-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              09-03-2022   11-03-2022   450%(i),20%B   07-03-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd                   09-03-2022   11-03-2022   10%(i)         07-03-2022
Thal Ltd                         09-03-2022   11-03-2022   100%(i)        07-03-2022
Din Textile Mills Ltd #          06-03-2022   12-03-2022                                  12-03-2022
Bestway Cement Ltd               09-03-2022   12-03-2022   40%(ii)        07-03-2022
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar
Mills Ltd                        07-03-2022   14-03-2022   NIL                            14-03-2022
Nimir Industrial Chemicals Ltd   11-03-2022   14-03-2022   10%(i)         09-03-2022
Indus Motor Company Ltd          11-03-2022   15-03-2022   300%(ii)       09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
(Preference)                     11-03-2022   15-03-2022   15%(i)         09-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd(Pref. Shares)      09-03-2022   16-03-2022   2.70%(F)       07-03-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    09-03-2022   16-03-2022   55%(F)         07-03-2022      16-03-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  10-03-2022   16-03-2022   NIL                            16-03-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            12-03-2022   16-03-2022   20%(i)         10-03-2022
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          11-03-2022   17-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   11-03-2022   17-03-2022   NIL                            17-03-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd #       11-03-2022   18-03-2022                                  18-03-2022
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      07-03-2022   19-03-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer
Healthcare Pakistan Ltd          14-03-2022   21-03-2022   NIL                            21-03-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd #       15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
I.C.I Pakistan Ltd #             15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd #               15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd #     15-03-2022   21-03-2022                                  21-03-2022
Sana Industries Ltd              15-03-2022   22-03-2022   15%(i)         11-03-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      15-03-2022   22-03-2022   60%(F)         11-03-2022      22-03-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            16-03-2022   22-03-2022   50%(F)         14-03-2022      22-03-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  17-03-2022   24-03-2022   20%(F)         15-03-2022      24-03-2022
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Ltd                      18-03-2022   24-03-2022   40%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            18-03-2022   24-03-2022   10%(F)         16-03-2022      24-03-2022
Askari Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   24-03-2022   NIL                            24-03-2022
Soneri Bank Ltd                  18-03-2022   25-03-2022   15%(F)         16-03-2022      25-03-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     19-03-2022   25-03-2022   46.50%(F)      17-03-2022      25-03-2022
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      21-03-2022   28-03-2022   30%(F)         17-03-2022      28-03-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     17-03-2022   29-03-2022   50%(F)         15-03-2022      29-03-2022
Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd #      19-03-2022   29-03-2022                                  29-03-2022
Bank AL Habib Ltd                21-03-2022   29-03-2022   70%(F)         17-03-2022      29-03-2022
Faysal Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   10%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
United Bank Ltd                  22-03-2022   29-03-2022   60%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 22-03-2022   29-03-2022   20%(F)         18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   22-03-2022   29-03-2022   17.5%(F)       18-03-2022      29-03-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  25-03-2022   29-03-2022   15%(F)         22-03-2022      29-03-2022
The Bank of Punjab               24-03-2022   30-03-2022   12.5% B        21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Habib Bank Ltd                   24-03-2022   30-03-2022   22.5%(F)       21-03-2022      30-03-2022
Cyan Ltd                         24-03-2022   30-03-2022   40%(F)         21-03-2022      30-03-2022
EFU General Insurance Ltd        25-03-2022   31-03-2022   55%(F)         22-03-2022      31-03-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           25-03-2022   31-03-2022   105%(F)        22-03-2022      31-03-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              31-03-2022   07-04-2022   900%(F)        29-03-2022      07-04-2022
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      06-04-2022   08-04-2022   2450%(F)       4-04-2022       08-04-2022
JS Investments Ltd               05-04-2022   11-04-2022   NIL                            11-04-2022
JS Global Capital Ltd            12-04-2022   19-04-2022   NIL                            19-04-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      15-04-2022   19-04-2022   1500%(F)       13-04-2022      19-04-2022
FrieslandCampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     13-04-2022   20-04-2022   NIL                            20-04-2022
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               14-04-2022   20-04-2022   130%(F)        12-04-2022
Atlas Insurance Ltd              14-04-2022   21-04-2022   45%(ii),10%B   12-04-2022
Abbott Laboratories
(Pakistan) Ltd                   14-04-2022   21-04-2022   200%(F)        12-04-2022      21-04-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      15-04-2022   21-04-2022   NIL                            21-04-2022
Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd     15-04-2022   21-04-2022   280%(F)        13-04-2022      21-04-2022
BIPL Securities Ltd              15-04-2022   21-04-2022   5%(F)          13-04-2022      21-04-2022
TPL Insurance Ltd                18-04-2022   25-04-2022   NIL                            25-04-2022
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     19-04-2022   25-04-2022   70%(F)         15-04-2022      25-04-2022
Lalpir Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-04-2022   26-04-2022   NIL                            26-04-2022
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      21-04-2022   28-04-2022   NIL                            28-04-2022
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd    22-04-2022   28-04-2022   15%(F)         20-04-2022      28-04-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at a premium of Rs.4/- per ordinary shares *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

