KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== Ghani Glass Limited 31.12.2021 10% (ii) 2,800.443 3.34 - 12.03.2022 to Half Year 16.03.2022 TPL Properties Limited 31.12.2021 10% (72.222) (0.18) - 21.03.2022 to (Unconsolidated) Half Year Bonus Shares 22.03.2022 Rafhan Maize Products 31.12.2021 1500% (F) 6,257.323 677.46 19.04.2022 15.04.2022 to Company Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. 19.04.2022 AGM Ghani Value Glass 31.12.2021 20% (i) 449.741 6.98 - 12.03.2022 to Limited Half Year 16.03.2022 Premium Textile 31.12.2021 2,035.707 1,944.234 315.47 - 07.03.2022 to Mills Limited Half Year 10.03.2022 Unilever Pakistan 31.12.2021 2450% (F) 5,169.477 811.53 08.04.2022 06.04.2022 to Foods Limited Year End 10.00.P.M. 08.04.2022 AGM ===============================================================================================================

