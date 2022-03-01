ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

===============================================================================================================
                                 YEAR                  Profit/(Loss)     EPS         ANNUAL          CLOSURE OF
                                ENDED/      DIVIDEND/       After       (Rs)         GENERAL              SHARE
                             HALF YEARLY/    BONUS/       Taxation                   MEETING           TRANSFER
COMPANY                       QUARTERLY      RIGHT        (Rs. in                                         BOOKS
                              ACCOUNTS                    million)
===============================================================================================================
Ghani Glass Limited         31.12.2021      10% (ii)       2,800.443    3.34        -             12.03.2022 to
                            Half Year                                                                16.03.2022
TPL Properties Limited      31.12.2021      10%            (72.222)     (0.18)      -             21.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated)            Half Year       Bonus Shares                                             22.03.2022
Rafhan Maize Products       31.12.2021      1500% (F)      6,257.323    677.46      19.04.2022    15.04.2022 to
Company Limited             Year End                                                03.00.P.M.       19.04.2022
                                                                                    AGM
Ghani Value Glass           31.12.2021      20% (i)        449.741      6.98        -             12.03.2022 to
Limited                     Half Year                                                                16.03.2022
Premium Textile             31.12.2021      2,035.707      1,944.234    315.47      -             07.03.2022 to
Mills Limited               Half Year                                                                10.03.2022
Unilever Pakistan           31.12.2021      2450% (F)      5,169.477    811.53      08.04.2022    06.04.2022 to
Foods Limited               Year End                                                10.00.P.M.       08.04.2022
                                                                                    AGM
===============================================================================================================

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Ghani Glass Limited TPL Properties Limited

