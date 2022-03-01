Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
01 Mar, 2022
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
Ghani Glass Limited 31.12.2021 10% (ii) 2,800.443 3.34 - 12.03.2022 to
Half Year 16.03.2022
TPL Properties Limited 31.12.2021 10% (72.222) (0.18) - 21.03.2022 to
(Unconsolidated) Half Year Bonus Shares 22.03.2022
Rafhan Maize Products 31.12.2021 1500% (F) 6,257.323 677.46 19.04.2022 15.04.2022 to
Company Limited Year End 03.00.P.M. 19.04.2022
AGM
Ghani Value Glass 31.12.2021 20% (i) 449.741 6.98 - 12.03.2022 to
Limited Half Year 16.03.2022
Premium Textile 31.12.2021 2,035.707 1,944.234 315.47 - 07.03.2022 to
Mills Limited Half Year 10.03.2022
Unilever Pakistan 31.12.2021 2450% (F) 5,169.477 811.53 08.04.2022 06.04.2022 to
Foods Limited Year End 10.00.P.M. 08.04.2022
AGM
