Sheikh Rashid discusses regional security, bilateral relations with Turkish Deputy Interior Minister

Deputy Minister for Interior of Turkey Ismail Gatakli called on Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in Islamabad on Monday.

A statement issued on Sheikh Rashid’s official Twitter handle said the two dignitaries discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

“Discussion on the regional security situation, illegal immigration, and human trafficking were also held,” it added.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation and collaboration in various fields, including preventing illegal immigration and human trafficking.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that relations between Pakistan and Turkey are very old.

He stressed the need for better liaison between interior ministries of two countries, as it could curb illegal immigration.

“Action is being taken against elements involved in illegal immigration and human trafficking,” he added.

Sheikh Rashid also appreciated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's stance on Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister added that Pakistan will create more facilities for the promotion of tourism and trade between Pakistan and Turkey.

The meeting was part of the Turkish Deputy Interior Minister’s one-day official visit to Pakistan. He was accompanied by a four-member delegation, including Turkish Ambassador to the country Mustafa Ihsan Yurdakul, and Chairman of the Turkish Migration Department Dr Savaş Ünlu.