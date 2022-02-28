ANL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.69%)
ASC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
ASL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
AVN 95.76 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.26%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.05%)
CNERGY 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.46%)
FFL 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.39%)
FNEL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.76%)
GGGL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.51%)
GGL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.81%)
GTECH 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (12.61%)
HUMNL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.56%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
MLCF 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PACE 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.75%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
PTC 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.27%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
TELE 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.63%)
TPL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.98%)
TPLP 31.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (8.37%)
TREET 34.60 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.1%)
TRG 69.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.01%)
WAVES 14.58 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.82%)
WTL 1.84 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.75%)
YOUW 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.6%)
BR100 4,512 Increased By 74.3 (1.67%)
BR30 16,352 Increased By 383.5 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,461 Increased By 476.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 17,313 Increased By 221.8 (1.3%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,178
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,509,360
85624hr
Sindh
567,761
Punjab
501,370
Balochistan
35,326
Islamabad
134,336
KPK
216,119
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkey's economy boomed 11% last year, most in a decade

Reuters Updated 28 Feb, 2022

ISTANBUL: Turkey's economy bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic to grow 11% last year, its highest rate in a decade, but economists see a sharp slowdown this year as inflation surges following the lira's crash and with the Ukraine crisis set to hit tourism.

Gross domestic product grew 9.1% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, just above forecast, expanding 1.5% from the previous quarter on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Monday.

President Tayyip Erdogan is implementing an economic plan that prioritises growth, employment, investment and exports driven by a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts which have brought the central bank's policy rate down to 14%.

But his plan sparked a currency crisis, and inflation of near 50% in January. It could also be derailed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which could slash tourism revenues vital to reducing a gaping current account deficit.

"A downturn seems likely at the start of this year. The monthly hard activity figures for December show that, while industry continued to hold up well, retail sales slumped," Capital Economics said in a note.

It forecast a fall in GDP of 2.5-3.0% in the first quarter, which it said was likely to be followed by a sluggish recovery.

"The Russia-Ukraine conflict has only added to the headwinds as it will contribute to keeping inflation in Turkey high for longer and threatens to weigh on the tourism recovery," it said.

About a quarter of Turkey's tourists are Russian or Ukrainian.

After early losses, the lira traded flat at 13.85 against the dollar following the release of the data.

Energy import pressures

The full-year GDP data showed expansion of 21.1% in service activities and 20.2% in information and communication. Agriculture shrank 2.2% and construction activity declined 0.9%.

A Reuters poll had forecast 2021 GDP growth of 11%, while fourth quarter growth had been predicted to be 9%.

Turkey was one of the few countries to expand in 2020, due largely to cheap loans to counter the pandemic's economic impact. Growth picked up pace again in 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions were largely lifted.

Growth this year is expected to slow to 3.5%, according to the poll, curbed by a 44% slide in the lira against the dollar last year and the consequent inflation surge.

Turkish lira dips again after rebound from Ukraine-related slide

The emerging economic woes were highlighted by data showing the trade deficit surged 235% in January to $10.26 billion, with energy imports rising to an all-time high of $8.82 billion.

The rise in Turkey's import bill risks a higher current account deficit, which Ankara has been working to narrow down under the new economic programme.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises the prospect of an even higher energy bill for Turkey due to higher commodity prices, making it more difficult to shore up the current account shortfall while creating fresh inflationary pressure.

gdp Turkey's economy

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey's economy boomed 11% last year, most in a decade

Ukraine calls for 'immediate ceasefire' as talks with Russia open

Russia hikes key rate to 20% in emergency move, tells companies to sell FX

Rupee falls further against US dollar as geopolitical tension intensifies

Oil soars past $102 as sanctions and pressures on Russia mount

Pakistan's Air Link to soon start Xiaomi smartphone production

Cloud kitchens are booming in Dubai but Pakistan is looking to catch up

Oil, wheat and aluminium jump after sanctions on Russia

Playing in country of birth 'special' for Australia's Khawaja

Trolls are not 'real fans', says Indian cricketer Shami

Pakistan-Afghan border reopens days after deadly clash

Read more stories