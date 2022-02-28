Infinix launches ZERO 5G smartphone
LAHORE: Infinixtoday launched its first premier 5G smartphone, ZERO 5G, delivering the benefits of 5G – such as higher speeds, seamless connection, faster downloads and greater coverage more accessible than ever before.
The smartphone is integrated with a 6nm MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 master processor for high-performance gaming, a uni-curve design for a sleek look and feel, a 48MP AI Triple camera with 30x ultra-zoom for crisp close-ups of distant objects, a 6.78 FHD+ ultra-smooth display with 120Hz Refresh Rate and 240Hz Touch Sample Rate for lower latency and immediate responsiveness and a 5000mAh with 33W quick charge technology to power users through their entire day.
“Infinix is setting a strong course in today’s fast-growing marketplace and providing innovative, yet high-performance 5G technology that is more attainable to users through the new ZERO 5G smartphone,” stated Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of Infinix Mobility.
