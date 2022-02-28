Bohra community to participate in PEC

FAISALABAD: Bohra community on the special directive of its spiritual leader Mufaddal Saifuddin has decided to participate in the “Pakistan Economic Conference” (PEC), said Atif Munir Sheikh President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that initially 300 individuals are scheduled to participate in it but due to the unprecedented interest of the concerned stakeholders, we are contemplating to increase the numbers of participants.

