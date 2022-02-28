ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
Taliban say no more evacuations until life improves for Afghans abroad

AFP 28 Feb, 2022

KABUL: The Taliban will not allow any more Afghans to be evacuated until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left, their spokesman said Sunday.

Families wanting to leave in future would also need a good excuse for doing so, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference, adding a promise to allow anyone to go abroad was not “continuous”.

More than 120,000 Afghans and dual nationals were evacuated up to August 31 when the last US-led troops withdrew, two weeks after the hardline Islamists seized Kabul.

Hundreds more were allowed to leave on flights after that, but the last official evacuation by air was on December 1.

Mujahid said the Taliban had received reports of thousands of Afghans “living in very bad conditions” in Qatar and Turkey.

“The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered,” he said.

He was responding to a question about reports circulating on social media that border officials had been told not to allow anyone to be evacuated — including by road.

After seizing power the Taliban promised Afghans would be allowed to come and go as they pleased — as long as they had passports and visas for their destinations.

But they also allowed thousands of people without travel documents to leave — mostly families with individuals who worked for US-led forces, embassies or other Western organisations over the last 20 years.

Thousands of people with similar links are still in Afghanistan.

Mujahid said the Taliban never promised to allow evacuations to run indefinitely.

“Initially we had said that the Americans... could take people whom they had any concerns about,” he said.

“But this is not a continuous promise.”

He said families who did not have “an excuse” to leave the country, would not be allowed to do so.

Mujahid also said women would be barred from travelling abroad unless accompanied by a male chaperone. “This is the order of Islamic sharia law,” he said, adding officials were examining ways to make sure this didn’t affect women who may have scholarships to study abroad.

Afghan Taliban Zabihullah Mujahid Afghans abroad no more evacuations

