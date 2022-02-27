ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
PTI announces its core committee

Zulfiqar Ahmad Updated 27 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday announced its core committee and finalised the names of 33 party members, which also include a female member – Dr Shireen Mazari.

The notification of the committee was issued after formal approval by Prime Minister Imran Khan who will continue to head the party in his current role.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Amir Mehmood Kayani, Fawad Chaudhry, Pervez Khattak, and Shafqat Mehmood are also members of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail, Asad Qaiser, Saifullah Niazi, Qasim Khan Suri, and Ali Amin Gandapur.

Ali Zaidi, Hammad Azhar, Mahmood Khan, Dr Shireen Mazari, and Usman Buzdar will also be part of the committee.

PM to chair PTI core body's meeting today

According to the notification, Chaudhry Sarwar, Ejaz Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Mian Mahmood Rasheed, Sarwar Khan, Amir Dogar, and Azam Swati were also appointed as members of the PTI core committee.

The names of Atif Khan, Fazal Khan, Shah Farman, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Haleem Adil Sheikh, and Firdous Shamim Naqvi were also included. Dr Babar Awan also made it to the core committee.

