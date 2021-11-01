PM to chair PTI core body's meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an important meeting of the Core Committee of the ruling party- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)- today (Monday), in his official capacity as the Chairman PTI. The meeting is likely to discuss the upcoming local government (LG) elections scheduled on the coming December 19 and January 16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting is expected to consider potential candidates for LG polls in KP and review the ruling party's electoral strategy, it is learnt. Some reports suggested that the PM would take the Core Committee into confidence regarding the agreement reached between federal government and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday.

However, some close aides of the PM, including a federal minister, insist that the meeting would be held mainly in the context of upcoming LG polls in the KP. The meeting coincides with the opening of nominations for the LG polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today.

Last Monday, ECP issued schedule for first phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils in 17 out of total 35 districts of KP where LG elections would be held on the coming December 19. The second phase of LG elections of village/neighbourhood and tehsil/city councils would be held in the remaining 18 districts of KP on the coming January 16, the schedule for which is yet to be announced.

According to the schedule: Public notice inviting nominations for LG elections to be issued on November 1; dates for filing of nominations: November 4-8; publication of names of nominated candidates: November 9; scrutiny of nominations: November 10-12; filing of appeals against acceptance/rejection of nominations: November 13-16 (excluding Sunday); date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals: November 19; publication of revised list of candidates: November 20; last date for withdrawal of candidature and final list of candidates: November 22; allotment of electoral symbols to candidates: November 23; and polling day: December 19.

The 17 districts where LG elections are scheduled on December 19 are: Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tank, Haripur, Khyber, Mohmand, Charsadda, Hangu and Lakki Marwat.

The remaining 18 districts where LG elections are scheduled on January 16 are: Swat, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Shangla, Malakand, Kurram, Orakzai, Abbottabad, Battagram, Kolai Pallas, Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, North Waziristan and South Waziristan. So far, KP is the only province for which the ECP has issued LG elections schedule.

