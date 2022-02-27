ANL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
ASC 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
ASL 13.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
AVN 93.64 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.18%)
BOP 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
CNERGY 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.11%)
FFL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (6.46%)
GGGL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.05%)
GGL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
GTECH 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.36%)
KEL 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.82%)
KOSM 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.57%)
MLCF 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
PACE 3.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.17%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PRL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.25%)
PTC 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 33.63 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
TELE 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.68%)
TPL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.71%)
TPLP 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.88%)
TREET 32.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.97%)
TRG 69.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.27%)
UNITY 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (4.86%)
WAVES 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.96%)
YOUW 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
BR100 4,438 Increased By 17.1 (0.39%)
BR30 15,968 Increased By 154.3 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,984 Increased By 153.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,091 Increased By 41.1 (0.24%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,173
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,508,504
84724hr
Sindh
567,309
Punjab
501,108
Balochistan
35,325
Islamabad
134,292
KPK
216,051
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

INP 27 Feb, 2022

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after they conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against the terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed,” the military’s media wing said and added that weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorism activities against security forces, it shared and added that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Two days back, Security forces killed six terrorists in Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

ISPR security forces Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) North Waziristan district Pakistan Security forces kill terrorist

Comments

Comments are closed.

Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Uplift schemes in Sindh: ECC approves Rs20m TSG

Unverified invoices: IR Commissioner can seal Tier-1 retailers’ outlets: FBR

Pakistan for diplomatic solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict: FO

Cross-border trade: Dawood to meet Afghan commerce minister tomorrow

Ahead of address to nation: PM summons economic managers today

No need of ‘long march’, no-trust move if Imran resigns: Bilawal

Zelensky asks Modi for UNSC support

Customs values of alloy wheel rims enhanced

PTI announces its core committee

Khula-seeking women have to return Haq Mehr: FSC

Read more stories