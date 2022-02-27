Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Saturday killed a terrorist in North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province after they conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) against the terrorists.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was carried out in Spinwam area of North Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists. “During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist got killed,” the military’s media wing said and added that weapon and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorism activities against security forces, it shared and added that locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Two days back, Security forces killed six terrorists in Intelligence Based Operations (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.