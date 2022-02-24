Six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Security forces have killed six terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan, the military's media affairs wing said in a statement on Thursday.

"Security forces conducted an operation on the reported presence of terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

10 terrorists killed in Hoshab IBO: ISPR

"During intense exchange of fire, six terrorists were killed," it added. "A large number of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorists."

On Wednesday, security forces killed 10 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the IBO was conducted at the camp and hideout of “externally-sponsored enemies of peace in Balochistan" in the general Hoshab area.

Last week, security forces killed six terrorists in a heavy exchange of fire during another IBO on a terrorist hideout in Buleda, Balochistan.